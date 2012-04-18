UPDATE 1-Amphenol profit beats, raises FY outlook

* Sees 2012 rev $4.11 bln-$4.19 bln vs est $4.16 bln

* Sees 2012 EPS of $3.30-$3.38 vs est $3.33

* Q1 EPS $0.77 vs est $0.76

* Q1 rev $981.6 mln vs est $972.5 mln

April 18 (Reuters) - Amphenol Corp posted a profit that beat analysts estimates for the sixth straight quarter, helped by strong demand in its automotive, commercial aerospace and communications markets, prompting the electronic connectors maker to raise its 2012 forecast.

The company now expects earnings of $3.30 to $3.38 per share, above its earlier expectations of $3.23 to $3.34 per share.

It also sees full-year revenue of $4.11 billion to $4.19 billion, up from its earlier forecast of $4.05 billion to $4.15 billion.

Analysts, on an average, are expecting a profit of $3.33 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the first-quarter, the company’s net income fell to $126.6 million, or 77 cents per share, from $128.0 million, or 72 cents per share, a year ago.

Quarterly sales at Amphenol -- whose peers include TE Connectivity Ltd, previously known as Tyco Electronics, and Molex Inc -- rose about 4 percent to $981.6 million.

Analysts expected it to earn 76 cents per share on revenue of $972.5 million.

Amphenol also said it completed the acquisition of Nelson-Dunn -- a maker of interconnect assemblies for the oil and gas market with annual sales of about $45 million -- earlier this month.

Shares of the company closed at $59.95 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has gained 44 percent since the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results in mid January.