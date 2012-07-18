FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Amphenol raises full-year forecast; shares up
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2012 / 1:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Amphenol raises full-year forecast; shares up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Electronic connector maker Amphenol Corp reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ expectations and raised its full-year forecast for the second time, citing strong demand.

Amphenol, which makes interconnect products used in IT, military, aerospace and telecommunications, said a surge in high technology applications across its markets is expected to boost demand.

The company raised its per-share earnings forecast for the year to between $3.38 and $3.44 from the earlier $3.30 to $3.38 per share.

It expects full-year revenue of $4.21 billion to $4.25 billion, up from its prior forecast of $4.11 billion to $4.19 billion.

For the second quarter, the company reported earnings of $140.9 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with $147.8 million, or 85 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.06 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 84 cents per share on revenue of $1.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares closed at $51.36 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They rose 3 percent to $53.00 in trading before the bell on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.