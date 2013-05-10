Amplats scales back job cuts to 6,000 from 14,000

JOHANNESBURG, May 10 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum will cut 6,000 South African mining jobs, less than half the 14,000 initially proposed, as it strives to restore profits without triggering a backlash from the government and restive unions.

The world’s top platinum producer, a unit of Anglo American , said on Friday it would keep open one of four shafts slated for closure near the platinum belt city of Rustenburg. The company did not go through with its original plan under intense government pressure.