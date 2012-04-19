FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM SAYS Q1 REFINDED PRODUCTION FALLS 24 PERCENT
April 19, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM SAYS Q1 REFINDED PRODUCTION FALLS 24 PERCENT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 19 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum , the world’s No. 1 producer of the precious metal, stuck to its full-year production target on Thursday despite a 24 percent fall in first-quarter refined platinum production attributed to planned converter plant maintenance.

Amplats, majority-owned by Anglo American Plc, said refinded platinum production was 403,000 ounces in the quarter.

Equivalent refined platinum output was, however, up 2 percent to 593,000 ounces in the quarter to the end of March, an increase of 5 percent compared to the 568,000 ounces produced in the first quarter of 2011.

Amplats stuck to its 2012 production target of between 2.5 and 2.6 million ounces. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)

