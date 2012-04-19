UPDATE 1-Amplats sticks to FY target amid weak demand

(Adds background and detail)

JOHANNESBURG, April 19 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum , the world’s No. 1 producer of the precious metal, is confident it will meet its 2012 target even as first-quarter production dipped and demand was slack.

Amplats, majority-owned by Anglo American Plc, on Thursday reported a 24 percent fall in first-quarter refined platinum production to 403,000 ounces after planned maintenance.

Equivalent refined platinum output was, however, up 2 percent to 593,000 ounces in the quarter to the end of March, an increase of 5 percent from the same quarter a year earlier.

Amplats said it expects the platinum market to be in balance this year. “Depressed automotive demand growth in Europe continues in line with economic concerns, however primary supply side challenges were heightened during the quarter,” the company said.

While safety stoppages continue to haunt South African precious metals producers, the impact of safety stoppages at Amplats mines was reduced during the quarter with 13 safety halts in the first quarter of 2012, compared with 32 in the preceding quarter.

Platinum output in South Africa, home to 80 percent of known global reserves, was reduced in the quarter by the safety drive and by a crippling strike at Amplats’ rival Impala Platinum , the world No. 2 producer.

Shares of Amplats have lost 9.57 percent of their value in the last three months. This compares to a 0.19 percent dip in the JSE’s blue chip Top-40 Index.

The platinum price has added 3.7 percent or $55.64 percent in the last three months. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas, writing by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)