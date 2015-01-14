FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Proxy adviser Glass Lewis against multiple-vote scheme at Amplifon, Astaldi
January 14, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

Proxy adviser Glass Lewis against multiple-vote scheme at Amplifon, Astaldi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended that investors at builder Astaldi and hearing aid group Amplifon vote against the introduction of a multiple voting rights scheme, saying it would treat shareholders unequally.

Both Italian companies want to introduce the new scheme by which investors, who hold shares for at least two years, can obtain two votes for each share they own to reward long-term investments.

“We do not favor the creation or extension of stock with differential voting rights as it implicitly creates multiple classes of stock, which we believe is detrimental to the equal exercise of shareholder rights,” Glass Lewis said in documents obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

The scheme will probably still be approved at the Jan. 29 shareholder meetings since it only needs a simple majority to go through and the main shareholder at both companies has a stake of more than 50 percent.

The scheme however could be blocked at other companies where institutional investors, who usually follow the recommendations of proxy advisors, carry more significant clout. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
