Amplifon says 2013 core earnings down 19 pct
March 5, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

Amplifon says 2013 core earnings down 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian hearing aid group Amplifon said on Wednesday its core earnings fell 19 percent in 2013 compared with a year earlier as exchange rates, regulatory changes in the Netherlands and restructuring costs hit profits.

The company posted 2013 earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation - or EBITDA - of 117.4 million euros.

Revenues came in at 828.6 million euros, down 2 percent from 2012, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

