MILAN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Italian hearing aid group Amplifon said on Thursday its core earnings in the first nine months rose 18.4 percent thanks to strong sales in Europe, Asia and Israel.

In a statement, the company said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the period were 83.2 million euros ($105.2 million).

Revenues were up 6.3 percent to 623 million euros in the nine months, it said. (1 US dollar = 0.7897 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)