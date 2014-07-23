Amplifon H1 core earnings rise 4.3 pct boosted by Europe, Asia

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Italian hearing aid group Amplifon said on Wednesday its core earnings in the first-half rose 4.3 percent thanks to a good performance of sales in Europe and Asia.

In a statement, the company said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the period were 57.5 million euros ($77.43 million).

Revenues were up 1.9 percent to 416.5 million euros in the six months, it said.

The group said it expected the gradual recovery in its profitability to continue in the second half of the year. ($1 = 0.7426 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)