NZ's AMP Office Trust quadruples year profit

WELLINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand commercial property investor AMP Office Trust Ltd posted a sharp jump in profit as property revaluations overshadowed a fall in revenue.

The company reported a net profit of NZ$45.1 million ($36.4 million) for the 12 months to June 30 compared with NZ$10.4 million the year before.

The latest result had a gain of NZ$5.5 million on the value of its building portfolio against a NZ$36.3 million loss the year before.

Revenue was down 7.1 percent largely due to the sale of a property, and loss of key tenants. It said on a like for like basis income was up 3.4 percent on a year ago. Occupancy was at 94 percent through the year.

Shares in the company closed on Tuesday at NZ$0.98. ($1=NZ$1.24)