AMR sends non-disclosure agreement to US Air, others -memo
July 27, 2012 / 11:09 PM / 5 years ago

AMR sends non-disclosure agreement to US Air, others -memo

July 27 (Reuters) - AMR Corp has sent a non-disclosure agreement to US Airways Group for its review of a possible merger and is sending similar agreements to other potential merger parties, according to an internal AMR memo sent to staff on Friday.

The bankrupt parent of American Airlines has developed the confidentiality agreement, or a non-disclosure agreement, together with its creditors committee, the airline said in the memo reviewed by Reuters.

“As Tom Horton recently said, with the clarity we’ve gained on our revenue outlook and cost structure, and progress made on our labor contracts, it makes sense to now objectively look at a range of strategic options that could make the new American even stronger,” AMR said in the memo.

“The agreement has been sent to US Airways for its review, and is being sent to others.”

AMR declined to comment on the memo.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
