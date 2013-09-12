FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge approves AMR bankruptcy plan, pending antitrust lawsuit
September 12, 2013 / 4:02 PM / 4 years ago

Judge approves AMR bankruptcy plan, pending antitrust lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved AMR Corp’s plan to exit bankruptcy, which is subject to resolution of a U.S. government effort to block a proposed merger with US Airways Group Inc.

Judge Sean Lane approved the plan at a hearing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York. It was AMR’s third attempt to convince Lane to approve the deal in the face of the Justice Department’s lawsuit. At prior hearings, he had expressed uncertainty about approving a plan that might change as a result of settlement talks with the Justice Department.

