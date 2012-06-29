FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-AMR wants time to develop own reorganization plan
June 29, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-AMR wants time to develop own reorganization plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* AMR seeks court approval to extend exclusivity

* Unsecured creditors support decision

June 29 (Reuters) - AMR Corp, the parent of American Airlines, and its unsecured creditors want more time to file a reorganization plan in bankruptcy without interference from other parties, the company said on Friday.

American, which sought court protection in November, asked a New York bankruptcy court to extend its so-called exclusivity period by three months to Dec. 27.

The airline had no immediate comment on its request.

Some pressure on the company was relieved this week when it reached a tentative contract agreement with pilots aimed at cutting costs, and prospects brightened that other unions may also soon reach new collective bargaining deals.

American’s unions want the airline to merge with US Airways to compete more fully with rivals who restructured in bankruptcy.

American has said it would weigh all options, including consolidation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
