April 16 (Reuters) - American Airlines said its computer systems were restored after intermittent outages that lasted several hours on Tuesday, but it cautioned that flight delays and cancellations were still expected for the rest of the day.

The problems led American to ground its flights for much of the afternoon, stranding travelers across the country.

The AMR Corp unit added in a statement that it saw no evidence that its technical outage was

related to recent events in Boston.