BRIEF-AMR CEO confident Tuesday's outage won't recur
April 18, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 4 years

BRIEF-AMR CEO confident Tuesday's outage won't recur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA, April 18 (Reuters) - AMR Corp CEO Thomas Horton said American Airlines “has high degree of confidence” that Tuesday’s

network outage that led it to cancel hundreds of flights won’t recur.

Horton said American understands cause of outage, has ruled out

external threats and continues to investigate the issue. * CEO horton says decline in fuel prices is positive for American and the

airline industry * CEO horton says hard to say how much effect sequester could have on carrier’s

business * CEO horton says some softness in demand seen for April but may and June look

slightly better than year ago

