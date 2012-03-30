FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Air parent reports $619 mln February loss
#Market News
March 30, 2012

American Air parent reports $619 mln February loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, reported on Friday a net loss of $619 million for February, including $375 million related to its reorganization.

The company filed for Chapter 11 on Nov. 29, citing a need to cut its labor costs to better compete with profitable rivals.

AMR said its operating revenue amounted to $1.8 billion for the month and it spent $682 million on fuel. The company said it spent $584 million on wages, salaries and benefits.

The company ended the month with $4.6 billion in cash and short-term investments.

