AMR wins labor deals with five union work groups
#Market News
May 15, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

AMR wins labor deals with five union work groups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Five out of seven work groups represented by the largest labor union at AMR Corp’s American Airlines voted to accept the contract terms offered by the bankrupt airline, the Transport Workers Union said on Tuesday.

The union said the deals eliminate the need for American Airlines to void their contracts. Two other TWU work groups rejected the airline’s contract proposals.

The work groups that approved the airline’s offer are fleet service clerks, dispatchers, ground school instructors, maintenance control technicians and simulator technicians.

