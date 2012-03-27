AMR seeks to void labor contracts

March 27 (Reuters) - The parent of American Airlines will seek bankruptcy court approval to throw out labor contracts, a move that puts new pressure on pilots, flight attendants and other unionized workers to quickly agree to concessions.

Chief Executive Tom Horton said in a letter to employees that the “best outcome” remains negotiated settlements, and promised to continue working with unions toward that end.

All contracts will remain in effect while the New York bankruptcy court considers the company’s request.