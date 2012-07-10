FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AMR to evaluate merger options - CEO
July 10, 2012

AMR to evaluate merger options - CEO

July 10 (Reuters) - AMR Corp, the parent of bankrupt American Airlines, plans to evaluate a range of strategic options, including potential mergers, Chief Executive Tom Horton told employees in a letter.

“We are approaching the point where we have greater clarity on our revenue outlook and cost structure and can begin to accelerate the plan for the new American,” Horton wrote in the letter filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

AMR will reach out to interested parties, Horton said.

