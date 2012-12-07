FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AMR pilots ratify new labor contract
December 7, 2012 / 7:15 PM / in 5 years

AMR pilots ratify new labor contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - American Airlines pilots on Friday voted to ratify a new union contract, ending a years-long labor dispute and stabilizing American’s parent, AMR Corp , as it tries to emerge from bankruptcy.

The contract, which union members accepted about 74 percent to 26 percent, gives the Allied Pilots’ Association a 13.5 percent equity stake in AMR and offers what the union sees as “industry-standard” pay, a union spokesman told Reuters.

“We are pleased our pilots supported and ratified this agreement, which is an important step forward in our restructuring,” Denise Lynn, a senior vice president at AMR, said in a statement.

