FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AMR to keep American Air brand after merger-pilots
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

AMR to keep American Air brand after merger-pilots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, will be branded American Airlines in a proposed merger with smaller rival US Airways Group Inc and continue to be based in Fort Worth, Texas, AMR’s pilots union said in a letter to members.

Allied Pilots Association said in the letter that the combined airline would be comparable in size and scope to United Continental and Delta Air Lines, and would leap to the top carrier in the crucial U.S. East Coast and Midwest.

The letter, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, also said that American Airlines’ relationship with the global oneworld alliance would be strengthened and all of its aircraft orders with Boeing Co and Airbus would proceed.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.