BRIEF-AMR, US Air expect no antitrust issues with merger

Feb 14 (Reuters) - AMR Corp and US Airways : * During conference call, AMR Chief Tom Horton says AMR concluded US Airways merger was
best option to make new American stronger * AMR’s Horton says US Airways CEO Doug Parker is ‘first-rate
leader’ * US Air CEO Parker says AMR deal is last major
consolidation piece needed to rationalize the industry * US Airways CEO Parker says only 12 routes are shared with AMR, making the companies’ networks complementary and expanding options
for customers * US Air CEO Parker says AMR deal to make oneworld
global alliance stronger * US Air’s Parker says new American to have more than
100 million frequent fliers * US Airways CEO Parker says expects no issues with regulatory
authorities with AMR merger