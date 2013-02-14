FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AMR, US Air expect no antitrust issues with merger
February 14, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-AMR, US Air expect no antitrust issues with merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - AMR Corp and US Airways : * During conference call, AMR Chief Tom Horton says AMR concluded US Airways merger was

best option to make new American stronger * AMR’s Horton says US Airways CEO Doug Parker is ‘first-rate

leader’ * US Air CEO Parker says AMR deal is last major

consolidation piece needed to rationalize the industry * US Airways CEO Parker says only 12 routes are shared with AMR, making the companies’ networks complementary and expanding options

for customers * US Air CEO Parker says AMR deal to make oneworld

global alliance stronger * US Air’s Parker says new American to have more than

100 million frequent fliers * US Airways CEO Parker says expects no issues with regulatory

authorities with AMR merger

