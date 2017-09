WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued on Tuesday to block the merger of AMR Corp and US Airways Group Inc, a deal that would create the world’s largest airline.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the government said the merger would hurt consumers by leading to higher fares and fees.

The Justice Department said it was joined in its suit by several states, among them Arizona and Texas.