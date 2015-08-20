FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
August 20, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Mexican fund buys stake in Poland's Amrest from Warburg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Mexican private-equity fund Finaccess Capital agreed to buy a 32 percent stake in Poland’s restaurant chain Amrest from Warburg Pincus, Amrest said on Thursday.

In July, the company said that Warburg put its entire 32 percent stake up for sale, but did not say who would buy it.

Amrest, which holds the franchises for restaurants such as Burger King, Pizza Hut, KFC, and Starbucks, is worth 3.7 billion zlotys ($986.1 million) on the Warsaw stock exchange. ($1 = 3.7523 zlotys) (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
