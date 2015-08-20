Mexican fund buys stake in Poland's Amrest from Warburg

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Mexican private-equity fund Finaccess Capital agreed to buy a 32 percent stake in Poland’s restaurant chain Amrest from Warburg Pincus, Amrest said on Thursday.

In July, the company said that Warburg put its entire 32 percent stake up for sale, but did not say who would buy it.

Amrest, which holds the franchises for restaurants such as Burger King, Pizza Hut, KFC, and Starbucks, is worth 3.7 billion zlotys ($986.1 million) on the Warsaw stock exchange. ($1 = 3.7523 zlotys) (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)