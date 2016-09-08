FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican fund raises price for Pizza Hut operator in Poland
September 8, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Mexican fund raises price for Pizza Hut operator in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexican fund Finaccess Capital on Thursday raised its offer price for shares in Poland's Amrest Holdings in a public bid aimed at taking over the operator of Pizza Hut and Burger King outlets in eastern Europe, the brokerage arranging the transaction said.

Finaccess Capital wants to double its stake in Amrest to 66 percent.

It raised the price to 255 zlotys ($66.58) after Amrest management said an earlier offer of 215 zlotys did not reflect fair value.

Amrest is valued on the Warsaw bourse at $1.39 billion or 252 zlotys per share.

Brokerage Dom Maklerski BZ WBK, part of Spanish lender Santander, is arranging the transaction.

$1 = 3.8302 zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely

