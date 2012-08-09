Poland's AmRest, Turkey's Esas, Actera eye Turkish franchise of KFC, Pizza Hut-sources

ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - AmRest Holdings SE, the largest restaurant chain operator in Central and Eastern Europe, Turkish group Esas Holding and private equity fund Actera are among potential buyers for the franchise rights of KFC and Pizza Hut in Turkey, four people close to the deal told Reuters.

“Talks are at the final stage. The company is valued at around $110 million,” said one source close to the deal.

Turkey’s Süzer Group holds the franchise rights of KFC and Pizza Hut. AmRest Holdings was not available for comment.

AmRest owns the franchise for restaurants such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Applebee’s and Starbucks in many markets in Europe and the U.S.

AmRest, which is already present in Russia, plans to drive growth via emerging markets and is gearing up to enter China in 2013. (Additional Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)