Jan 19 (Reuters) - Ams AG :

* Pre-announces Q4 revenues of 139 million euros ($161 million), above upper end of revenue guidance of 133-138 million euros

* Q1 2015 revenues expected to grow quarter-on-quarter contrary to typical seasonality

* Confirmed total order backlog of 131.3 million euros at Dec. 31, 2014