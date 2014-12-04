FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ams to acquire sensor specialist acam-messelectronic
December 4, 2014

BRIEF-ams to acquire sensor specialist acam-messelectronic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - ams AG :

* Enters agreement to acquire private sensor specialist acam-messelectronic

* Parties to transaction, which is expected to close within next week subject to certain approvals and conditions, have agreed to keep consideration confidential

* Plans to integrate acam-messelectronic’s activities in current and emerging markets into its existing business at present location and to consolidate acam-messelectronic from Q1 2015 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

