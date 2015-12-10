FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AMS says surprised by report of problems with Apple supply contracts
#Hot Stocks
December 10, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

AMS says surprised by report of problems with Apple supply contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Swiss-listed Austrian technology group AMS said it was surprised by a newspaper report that it had run into problems with key contracts to supply Apple , which knocked its shares down by a fifth on Thursday.

The company said it was ”surprised by comments today in the online edition of Finanz & Wirtschaft (Switzerland) which include allegations regarding AMS’ business.

“AMS cannot follow the statements made in the press article and does not know where these allegations may have originated from. AMS has nothing to add to its stated guidance expectations or the stated expectation of continued growth for AMS in the future,” it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)

