BRIEF-ams reports Q3 group revenues of 132.8 mln euros, up 35 pct
October 20, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ams reports Q3 group revenues of 132.8 mln euros, up 35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - ams AG :

* Says reports record Q3 revenues and earnings

* Says expects revenue growth and ongoing strong profitability in Q4 2014

* Says Q3 group revenues were 132.8 million euros, up 35 pct from 98.2 million euros in same quarter 2013

* Says Q3 EBIT rose to 37.4 million euros compared to 22.5 million euros in Q3 of 2013

* Says net result for Q3 was 31.9 million euros compared to 18.6 million euros in same period 2013

* Says total backlog on Sept. 30, 2014 (excluding consignment stock agreements) was 119.8 million euros, compared to 107.1 million euros on June 30, 2014

* Says for Q4 2014, ams expects sequential and year-on-year revenue growth with revenues of 133-138 million euros

* Says sees strong profitability continuing in Q4 and expects EBIT margin on a comparable level quarter-on-quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

