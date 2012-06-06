UPDATE 1-AMSC loss narrows on lower costs

* Q4 adj loss/shr $0.30 vs est -$0.36

June 6 (Reuters) - Power technology company AMSC reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as it slashed costs to help soften the blow of losing its biggest customer, China’s Sinovel Wind Group.

The company, which reported its fifth straight quarterly loss, forecast an adjusted loss of 25 cents a share for the first quarter. Analysts were expecting a loss of 26 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

AMSC, which makes electrical systems used in wind turbines, said it expects first-quarter revenue to exceed $26 million, while analysts’ were expecting $30.5 million.

The company, which used to derive 90 percent of its revenue from China, hit a lean patch in mid-2011 when its troubles with Sinovel began. Since then the company’s stock price has plummeted 90 percent.

AMSC ended its long-standing relationship with Sinovel last year and sued the Chinese wind turbine giant for stealing intellectual property and violating a contract.

The company has been cutting jobs and curtailing spending after severing ties with Sinovel. Costs fell by about 72 percent in the fourth quarter. It has also been signing up new customers for its wind and grid segments.

AMSC reported a fourth-quarter loss of $21.2 million, or 42 cents a share, compared with a loss of $185.1 million, or $3.67 a share a year ago.

The company’s shares were up 1 percent at $4.07 in Wednesday morning trade on the Nasdaq.