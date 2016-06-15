Healthcare service providers Envision, Amsurg to merge

June 15 (Reuters) - Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc and Amsurg Corp said they would merge in an all-stock deal to create a healthcare service provider with a proforma market value of about $10 billion.

The combined company will have an enterprise value of about $15 billion, based on the companies’ Tuesday close, they said in a statement on Wednesday.

Envision’s shareholders will get 0.334 Amsurg share for each share held.

After the transaction closes, Envision shareholders will own about 53 percent in the combined company, while Amsurg investors will own the rest. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru)