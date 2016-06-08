Envision Healthcare in talks to merge with AmSurg -sources

June 8 (Reuters) - Medical service providers Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc is in advanced talks to merge with AmSurg Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be announced as early as next week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Envision and AmSurg representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the talks.

Envision Healthcare, which has a market value of $4.78 billion as of Tuesday’s close, was up 5.7 percent in extended trading. AmSurg has a market value of $4.18 billion as of Tuesday’s close. (Reporting by Carl O‘Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis in New York)