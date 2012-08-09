FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amtech Systems forecasts weak 4th-qtr revenue
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

Amtech Systems forecasts weak 4th-qtr revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Solar equipment supplier Amtech Systems Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on lower costs fell but forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market estimates due to a fall in demand.

Amtech said it expects revenue of between $15 million and $17 million for the fourth quarter, below analysts’ expectation of $22.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also expects a net loss for the current quarter.

It recorded a net loss of $3 million, or 31 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with a profit of $7.3 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Selling, general and administrative costs fell 47 percent to $6.4 million.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $24.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected a net loss of 51 cents per share on revenue of $19.3 million.

The company also said it plans to cut annual expenses by between $6 million and $7 million. This will include a reduction in corporate salary by 10 to 20 percent.

Shares of Temple, Arizona-based Amtech were down nearly 3 percent at $4.00 in extended trading. They had closed at $4.11 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

