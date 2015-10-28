FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amtek Auto launches sale of German Tekfor -sources
#Funds News
October 28, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Amtek Auto launches sale of German Tekfor -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Loss-making Indian car-parts maker Amtek Auto is launching the sale of its German unit Tekfor, a business with sales of more than 500 million euros ($554 million), two people familiar with the matter said.

Amtek, which is on a drive to cut debt, has hired Morgan Stanley to organise the sale of the maker of driveline components formerly known as Neumayer Tekfor, just two years after buying it out of an insolvency, the sources said.

Amtek was not immediately available for comment and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

