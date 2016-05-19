FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit rejects securities fraud claims against AmTrust
May 19, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

2nd Circuit rejects securities fraud claims against AmTrust

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Investors suing AmTrust Financial Services for securities fraud have failed to support their claims that the New York insurance company misled investors by allegedly hiding nearly $290 million in losses, a federal appeals court ruled.

In an opinion on Monday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s dismissal of the lawsuit, saying it had considered investors’ arguments for reviving the suit and found them “without merit.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XBMu3S

