LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - French asset manager Amundi said on Wednesday it planned to launch an exchange-traded fund business in Asia in 2015, starting in Hong Kong.

The firm, a unit of French lender Credit Agricole, said it aimed to double assets managed in Asia using index funds and ETFs to $100 billion over the next 3 years. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Pamela Barbaglia)