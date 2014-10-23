FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amundi buys Austrian BAWAG PSK's asset management arm
October 23, 2014

Amundi buys Austrian BAWAG PSK's asset management arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Austrian lender BAWAG PSK is selling its asset management arm Invest to France’s Amundi, the partners said on Thursday without revealing financial details.

Invest had 4.6 billion euros ($5.8 billion) of assets under management as of the middle of June 2014, encompassing 78 retail and institutional funds, a joint statement said.

Amundi, which has more than 800 billion euros under management, will continue to operate Invest out of Austria and BAWAG will distribute Amundi fund products throughout Austria.

“This acquisition is perfectly in line with our objective to accelerate our international development”, Amundi Chief Executive Yves Perrier said.

Deutsche Bank advised BAWAG PSK and BPV Huegel served as the legal adviser on the deal. Morgan Stanley acted as financial adviser to Amundi, while Baker & McKenzie was legal adviser. (1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
