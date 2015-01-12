FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amundi awards 50 mln euro event-driven mandate to FrontFour capital
January 12, 2015

Amundi awards 50 mln euro event-driven mandate to FrontFour capital

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - French asset manager Amundi Alternative Investments said on Monday it had awarded a 50 million euro mandate to U.S. hedge fund FrontFour Capital to invest in small and mid-cap corporate events.

FrontFour’s event-driven strategy uses a bottom-up approach to find investing opportunities around mergers and acquisitions, asset spin-offs and management changes in North American firms, Amundi said in a statement.

The mandate was awarded through Amundi’s managed account platform and is compliant under Europe’s AIFM regulation. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Andrew Winterbottom)

