FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amundi says to have 7.5 bln euro market value in IPO
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 11, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Amundi says to have 7.5 bln euro market value in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest asset manager, Amundi, set the offer price for its initial public offering (IPO) at 45 euros a share, at the top end of its tightened range, giving it a market value of around 7.5 billion euros ($8.05 billion).

Shareholder Societe Generale will sell its 20 percent stake for 1.5 billion euros, Amundi said in a statement. SocGen said on Wednesday that the deal would boost its common equity Tier 1 ratio by 24 basis points by the end of 2015.

If an over-allotment option is fully exercised, the maximum amount of the sale by 80-percent Amundi shareholder Credit Agricole of additional shares would represent about 225 million euros and take the total offering to 1.73 billion.

Amundi had narrowed the IPO offer price range to 43-45 euros from 42-52.50 euros initially. ($1 = 0.9317 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.