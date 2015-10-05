FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French asset manager Amundi pushes ahead with share listing plan
October 5, 2015 / 2:44 PM / 2 years ago

French asset manager Amundi pushes ahead with share listing plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Asset manager Amundi is expecting France’s stock market regulator to approve a registration document for its Paris flotation by Oct. 7, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Paris-based Amundi, which is gearing up for a potential 7 billion euro ($7.86 billion) listing, has already had an analysts’ meeting with underwriting banks, another source said.

Europe’s biggest asset manager is to hold a press conference on Oct. 7 to “present the company from the perspective of a stock market flotation,” the company said in a statement on Monday. It did not give any details.

Amundi, a subsidiary of Credit Agricole and Societe Generale, has lined up JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as global coordinators for the deal, sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

Societe Generale and Credit Agricole will themselves also lead the transaction, the sources said, while Goldman Sachs and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as bookrunners.

Societe Generale has said it could sell all of its 20 percent stake in the asset manager. Credit Agricole, which holds the remaining 80 percent, has said it plans to stay on as a majority shareholder. ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva in Paris and Emiliano Mellino in London; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
