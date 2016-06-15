FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Amundi says Srouji appointed as Mideast CEO
#Financials
June 15, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Amundi says Srouji appointed as Mideast CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Amundi has appointed Nesreen Srouji as its chief executive officer for the Middle East, Europe’s largest asset management firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Srouji joined Amundi in May from Standard Chartered, where she was head of investors and public sector for the bank, a role which saw her cover sovereign wealth funds and other institutional clients in the Middle East and North Africa.

She will be based in Amundi’s Abu Dhabi office, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; editing by Adrian Croft)

