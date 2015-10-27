Amundi says Q3 net income drops 15 pct

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest asset manager Amundi said on Tuesday its net income fell 15 percent in the third quarter to 120 million euros but kept its full year guidance unchanged.

Amundi said the slowdown in the Chinese economy and uncertainties over the U.S Federal Reserve’s monetary policy were behind the third-quarter fall in profits.

Amundi, created from the merger of asset management operations of French banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale in 2010, plans to list its shares in mid-November via an IPO in Paris.

Among other targets, Amundi says its net income should reach 515 to 535 million euros in fiscal year 2015 excluding charges related to the listing of the company’s shares. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)