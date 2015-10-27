FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amundi says Q3 net income drops 15 pct
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

Amundi says Q3 net income drops 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest asset manager Amundi said on Tuesday its net income fell 15 percent in the third quarter to 120 million euros but kept its full year guidance unchanged.

Amundi said the slowdown in the Chinese economy and uncertainties over the U.S Federal Reserve’s monetary policy were behind the third-quarter fall in profits.

Amundi, created from the merger of asset management operations of French banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale in 2010, plans to list its shares in mid-November via an IPO in Paris.

Among other targets, Amundi says its net income should reach 515 to 535 million euros in fiscal year 2015 excluding charges related to the listing of the company’s shares. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.