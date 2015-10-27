FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Amundi says Q3 net income drops 15 pct ahead of IPO
October 27, 2015 / 6:17 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Amundi says Q3 net income drops 15 pct ahead of IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest asset manager Amundi said on Tuesday its net income fell 15 percent in the third quarter and assets under management declined, hit by market turbulence due to worries about the global impact of a Chinese economic slowdown.

The company is planning an initial public offering in mid-November, which could value it at more than 7 billion euros ($8 billion), analysts said in September.

Amundi, created from the merger of asset management operations of French banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale in 2010, confirmed its 2015 target to reach a net income of 515-535 million euros, excluding charges related to the listing of the company’s shares.

Net income fell to 120 million euros in the third quarter, while net revenue fell by 10 percent to 377 million euros, as fees declined.

Assets under management edged down over the quarter to 952 billion euros at end-September, compared to 954 billion in June, while inflows slowed as a result of the market turmoil. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Maya Nikolaeva, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
