France's Amundi reports record net inflows, raises dividend
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
February 12, 2016 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

France's Amundi reports record net inflows, raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - French asset manager Amundi reported a 6 percent rise in net income in 2015, the year of its introduction on the Paris stock exchange, and posted record net inflows despite falling markets in the second half of the year.

Net inflows reached 80 billion euros ($90.4 billion) in 2015, the year of its initial public offering, up from 33 billion euros in 2014 and the highest since Amundi was established in 2010.

Net inflows were evenly balanced between retail and institutional clients and nearly half came from Asia.

Amundi, which manages 75 percent of its 985 billion euros of assets in France, plans to propose a 2015 dividend of 2.05 euros per share, based on a 65 percent payout ratio, up from 1.46 euros in 2014.

“Our development strategy, focused on our retail and institutional business lines, will remain in place in 2016 with continued strong operating efficiency,” its Chief Executive Officer Yves Perrier said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8846 euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
