France's Amundi says Q1 net income rises 1 pct
April 29, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

France's Amundi says Q1 net income rises 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - French asset manager Amundi said on Friday that first-quarter net income rose 1 percent as a corporate tax cut in France helped partly offset “a challenging market environment” and risk aversion among retail clients.

Amundi, majority-owned by French bank Credit Agricole , said first-quarter net inflows fell 42.5 percent year-on-year to 13.8 billion euros ($15.7 billion).

The company’s assets at the end of March stood at 987.2 billion euros, up only 2.2 billion overall from the end of last year as the market slump weighed. ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
