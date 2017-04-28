April 28 Amundi says assets under management at
1.13 trln eur at end-March, up 4.2 pct vs end-2016
* Amundi says q1 net inflows at 32 bln eur; q1 net income at
147 mln eur, up 13.2 pct vs a year ago
* Amundi says the acquisition of Pioneer Investments is
still expected to be finalised in mid-2017 as the authorisation
process is proceeding on schedule
* Amundi says capital increase initiated on march 14 was
highly successful, a total of 1.4 bln eur was raised and
33,585,093 new shares were issued on 10 april 2017
* Amundi says free float now accounts for 29.8 pct of
shares, Credit Agricole group now holds 70 pct of the share
capital
* Amundi says has now become the largest market cap of all
european asset managers and ranks no. 5 worldwide
(Maya Nikolaeva)