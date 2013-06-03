FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amundi to buy U.S. fund manager Smith Breeden
June 3, 2013

Amundi to buy U.S. fund manager Smith Breeden

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Amundi, the fund manager owned by French banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale , said it had agreed to buy U.S. asset manager Smith Breeden in a bid to boost its exposure to U.S. bond products and markets.

No financial details were disclosed in the statement, which said the transaction should close by the end of September.

Smith Breeden has $6.4 billion in assets under management, compared with Amundi’s 750 billion euros ($971.99 billion) under management.

$1 = 0.7716 euros Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb

