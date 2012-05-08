RLPC: AmWINS sets price guidance on buyout loan

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - AmWINS Group has set price talk on its buyout loan, which was launched today out of Credit Suisse, sources said.

The issuer is guiding its first-lien term loan at 450bp over Libor with a 1.25 percent Libor floor and a discount of 99 cents on the dollar. The second-lien term loan is guided at 800bp over Libor with a 1.25 percent Libor floor and a discount of 98 cents on the dollar.

The corporate family rating is B2/B. Commitments are due May 22.

As previously reported, the overall $645 million loan includes a $295 million, seven-year first-lien term loan and a $350 million, 7.5-year second-lien term loan. The first-lien term loan has 101 call protection for the first year, while the second-lien loan is callable at 103, 102, 101 in years one, two and three, respectively. Proceeds are to back AmWIN’s acquisition by New Mountain Capital.

In April, AmWINS said it reached an agreement with New Mountain for a $1.3 billion recapitalization. The deal will end AmWINS’ relationship with buyout firm Parthenon Capital Partners LLC, which had bought a majority stake in the company in 2005, Reuters reported.

In March, Reuters reported that Parthenon and AmWINS management, which jointly own the company, were looking for buyers and expecting a valuation of about $1.5 billion. AmWINS is a wholesale insurance broker in the U.S.