#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

RLPC: AmWINS readies $645M buyout loan

Smita Madhur

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is launching at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday a $645 million bank loan backing AmWINS Group’s acquisition by New Mountain Capital, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The deal includes a $295 million, seven-year first-lien term loan and a $350 million, 7.5-year second-lien term loan. The first-lien term loan has 101 call protection for the first year, while the second-lien loan is callable at 103, 102, 101 in years one, two and three, respectively.

In April, AmWINS said it reached an agreement with New Mountain Capital for a $1.3 billion recapitalization. The deal will end AmWINS’ relationship with buyout firm Parthenon Capital Partners LLC, which had bought a majority stake in the company in 2005, Reuters reported.

In March, Reuters reported that Parthenon and AmWINS management, which jointly own the company, were looking for buyers and expecting a valuation of about $1.5 billion.

AmWINS is a wholesale insurance broker in the U.S.

